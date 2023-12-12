Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $550.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.16.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $476.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

