Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.80

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 251693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,710,378,000 after buying an additional 34,496,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,718,000 after buying an additional 129,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 102,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

