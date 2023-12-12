Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $15.64. Icosavax shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 2,974,170 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICVX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Icosavax by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Icosavax by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

