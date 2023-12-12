ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. ICU Medical makes up approximately 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.54% of ICU Medical worth $66,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

