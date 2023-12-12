IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $536.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $564.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 40,800.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

