Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.78.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

