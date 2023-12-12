ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.11. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 393,040 shares trading hands.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Featured Stories

