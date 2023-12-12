ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.11. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 393,040 shares trading hands.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunityBio
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.