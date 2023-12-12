Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMVT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,378 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,925 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

