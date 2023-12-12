Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Up 3.5%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 491,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,378,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,022,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,022,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,378 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Immunovant by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

