Impellam Group plc (IPEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.90 ($0.70) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Impellam Group Stock Performance
Shares of IPEL stock opened at GBX 659 ($8.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £293.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,882.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 632.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 679.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39. Impellam Group has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 770 ($9.67).
Impellam Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impellam Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for Impellam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impellam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.