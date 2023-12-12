Impellam Group plc (IPEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.90 ($0.70) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impellam Group Stock Performance

Shares of IPEL stock opened at GBX 659 ($8.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £293.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,882.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 632.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 679.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39. Impellam Group has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 770 ($9.67).

Get Impellam Group alerts:

Impellam Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Impellam Group plc provides staffing solutions, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Managed Services and STEM. The Global Managed Services segment engages in the provision of multi-disciplinary workforce solutions under the Guidant Global, Comensura, and Flexy brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Impellam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impellam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.