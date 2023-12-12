Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Up 3%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.74. Approximately 306,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,744,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.26.

Get Incyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Incyte

Incyte Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.