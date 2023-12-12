Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,156.00

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,156 ($14.51) and last traded at GBX 1,160 ($14.56), with a volume of 32143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,178 ($14.79).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -876.12, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,454.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,657.06.

In related news, insider Graham Hetherington purchased 2,650 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($16.95) per share, with a total value of £35,775 ($44,909.62). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

