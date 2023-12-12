Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.51. Indivior shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 4,556 shares traded.

Indivior Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Indivior Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth $109,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

