Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 4,512.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,041,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. 190,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 22.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

