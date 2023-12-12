Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

NYSE INGR traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $106.95. 61,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

