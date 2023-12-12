InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Shares Up 4.4%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 35,832 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
