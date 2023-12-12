Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Insider Buys C$61,992.63 in Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. bought 39,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$61,992.63.

Inovalis S.A. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, Inovalis S.A. bought 28,800 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$45,253.44.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Inovalis S.A. bought 16,700 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$26,203.97.

On Friday, December 1st, Inovalis S.A. bought 18,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,029.27.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Inovalis S.A. bought 8,300 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,237.90.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

INO.UN stock remained flat at C$1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$50.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.69 and a 52-week high of C$4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.