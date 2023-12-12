InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of IPO traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.16 and a 52 week high of C$3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$198.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.46.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of C$46.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.30 million. On average, analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.4455645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

