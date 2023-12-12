Insider Buying: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Director Acquires 545 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Phillips purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.12 per share, with a total value of C$20,230.40.

CPX stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 113,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,338. Capital Power Co. has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.5799043 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.36.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

