Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys 4 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 4 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,724 ($59.30) per share, with a total value of £188.96 ($237.21).
Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 10th, Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,450 ($55.86) per share, with a total value of £133.50 ($167.59).
Croda International Trading Down 1.2 %
CRDA stock traded down GBX 59 ($0.74) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,704 ($59.05). The company had a trading volume of 306,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,479.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,136.32. The stock has a market cap of £6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,454.68, a PEG ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.68. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,270 ($91.26). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.
