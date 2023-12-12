Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires 164 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson acquired 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($187.35).

Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

On Wednesday, October 11th, Kenny Wilson acquired 115 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £150.65 ($189.12).

Dr. Martens Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dr. Martens stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 90.40 ($1.13). 2,118,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £873.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. Dr. Martens plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.10 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.20 ($2.71).

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

Dr. Martens Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.