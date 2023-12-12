Insider Buying: Felix Gold Limited (ASX:FXG) Insider Buys 496,117 Shares of Stock

Felix Gold Limited (ASX:FXG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Strizek bought 496,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$25,301.97 ($16,646.03).

Mark Strizek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Felix Gold alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Mark Strizek 2,000,000 shares of Felix Gold stock.

Felix Gold Price Performance

Felix Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Felix Gold Limited engages in the exploration of mineral projects in Alaska. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company's project portfolio includes the Treasure Creek comprising 236 mining claims covering an area of 11,573 hectares; and the Grant-Ester project consisting of 154 mining claims totaling an area of 3,397 hectares.

Receive News & Ratings for Felix Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Felix Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.