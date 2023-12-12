Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Buys 9,400 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00.

Thanh Chan Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.70. 2,120,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.33. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.66 and a 12 month high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2822695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCP shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.77.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

