Insider Selling: Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total transaction of C$1,581,888.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.21. The company had a trading volume of 273,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,156. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$39.87 and a 1-year high of C$74.43. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBD.B shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.07.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.