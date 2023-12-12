Insider Selling: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells 11,400 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donaldson stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. 90,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,855. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

