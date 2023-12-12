Insider Selling: GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Sells 267,707 Shares of Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Spurway sold 267,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.47 ($4.91), for a total transaction of A$1,999,771.29 ($1,315,639.01).

Robert Spurway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrainCorp alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Robert Spurway 342,680 shares of GrainCorp stock.

GrainCorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

GrainCorp Dividend Announcement

About GrainCorp

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. GrainCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

(Get Free Report)

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.