Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 17,400 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 931,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,067,657.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $50,794.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $185,322.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $80,672.48.

On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $382,974.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $115,323.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $47,174.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $310,764.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $105,205.33.

On Monday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,864 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $144,540.32.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $22.76. 54,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $555.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.97. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,733,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

