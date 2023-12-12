Insider Selling: Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) CEO Benyamin Buller sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,178,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benyamin Buller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Benyamin Buller sold 2,000 shares of Velo3D stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $1,180.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Benyamin Buller sold 2,000 shares of Velo3D stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $1,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Benyamin Buller sold 2,000 shares of Velo3D stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $1,820.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Benyamin Buller sold 12,000 shares of Velo3D stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Benyamin Buller sold 69,816 shares of Velo3D stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $78,193.92.

Velo3D Stock Down 10.5 %

Velo3D stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,033,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,348. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 50.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

