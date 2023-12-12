Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Insmed worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

Insmed Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on INSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

