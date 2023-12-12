Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 10,456 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $8.93.
The company has a market capitalization of $535.39 million and a PE ratio of -508.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
