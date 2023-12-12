Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Integral Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGDF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Integral Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

