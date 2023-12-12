Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $307,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

