Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,049 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 2.2% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $32,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $9,366,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $1,560,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,674.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,055,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,717 shares of company stock worth $45,759,338 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,028. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

