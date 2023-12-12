Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ICPT opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $794.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business had revenue of $88.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
Read More
