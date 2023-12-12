Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Prana Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,208 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 5.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $82,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.33. 377,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,913 shares of company stock worth $12,415,130 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

