International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Shares Down 1%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Distributions Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

