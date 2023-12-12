International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down to $44.70

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.70, but opened at $42.96. International Seaways shares last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 28,695 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,605 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 33.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

