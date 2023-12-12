International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 1.6 %

THM stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 million, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.