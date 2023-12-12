Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,688 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for about 3.9% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

