Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.39. The company had a trading volume of 184,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,019. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.89. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

