Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

About Inuvo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 81,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares during the period. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

