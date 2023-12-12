Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
