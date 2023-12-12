Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

