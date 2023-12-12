Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 19,800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
IPKW traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. 123,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,709. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $89.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
