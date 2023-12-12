Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 19,800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

IPKW traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. 123,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,709. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $89.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 30,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $14,097,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $4,954,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

