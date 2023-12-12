Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 56,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,678. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

