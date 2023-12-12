Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,490 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.4% of Readystate Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $395.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.48. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $395.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

