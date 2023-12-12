Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IQI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. 60,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.