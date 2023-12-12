Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

VGM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 44,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,952. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.