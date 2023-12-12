Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,760. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.
In other Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,720.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,102,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,999,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 351,777 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
