Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,760. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

In other Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,720.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,102,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,999,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 351,777 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.