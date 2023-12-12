Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IIM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

