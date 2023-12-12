Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 78,897 shares.The stock last traded at $57.99 and had previously closed at $58.04.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.