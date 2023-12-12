Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 78,897 shares.The stock last traded at $57.99 and had previously closed at $58.04.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
